Safe2Tell saw 74% increase in reports for September 2024
Barbara Crimond | Oct 09, 2024 | Comments 0
Safe2Tell experienced an unprecedented 74% increase in reports for September 2024 compared to the same month in 2023, driven by a surge in school threats and safety concerns. According to the monthly report released today, 4,729 reports were made last month, surpassing the previous record set in February 2024 by 47%.
“This past month highlights exactly why the Safe2Tell program is so critical—to prevent the worst-case scenarios from happening to Colorado students,” said Attorney General Phil Weiser. “The program remains a vital tool for students and communities to proactively address safety concerns. We encourage students to speak up, knowing they are making a difference in keeping their peers and schools safe.”
In September, Safe2Tell saw a 162% increase in report volume compared to August, with the most common issues being suicide (354), bullying (305), and school safety concerns: staff (253). Reports in the later category cover any student safety concern involving a staff member, with reports ranging from inappropriate language by staff, or allegations of a teacher-student relationship, to even a teacher assigning too much homework contributing to a student’s depression and anxiety.
There was also a rise in reports related to threats (239) and planned school attacks (193), as well as a record number of duplicate reports (1,438). Part of a trend seen nationwide in September, many of these duplicate reports originated from a small number of social media posts about school threats. These posts were often shared, altered, and misinterpreted, leading people to believe that the threats applied to different schools across the state and country. As a result, the same concerns were reported multiple times, even though they referred to the same original posts.
“We typically see an uptick in reporting after a tragedy like the one in Georgia, as students become more vigilant,” explained Safe2Tell Director Stacey Jenkins. “Instead of reposting this information on social media, we encourage you to tell a trusted adult. And if one isn’t available, please report it to Safe2Tell.”
False reports make up 2.1% of all reports submitted to the program this year. False reports are those that contain untrue information and are submitted with the intent to harm, injure, or bully another person.
Safe2Tell’s anonymous reporting platform played a crucial role in protecting students’ safety this past month:
Safe2Tell is a successful violence intervention and prevention program for students to anonymously report threats to their own, and others’, safety. Safe2Tell is not an emergency response unit nor mental health counseling service provider; it is an information pathway for distributing anonymous reports to local law enforcement and school officials required by state law.
To make a report, individuals can call 1-877-542-7233 from anywhere, at any time. Reports also can be made at Safe2Tell.org, by texting S2TCO to 738477, or through the Safe2Tell mobile app which is available on the Apple App Store or Google Play.
