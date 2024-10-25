Ruth Ann Cullen – June 19, 1947 – October 24, 2024
It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our amazing, strong, kind, generous, and very loved mother, grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, teacher, principal, mentor, and friend, Ruth Ann Cullen, at the age of 77 on Thursday, October 24, 2024.
A mass of Christian burial for longtime Lamar resident, Ruth Ann Cullen will be held at 10:00AM on Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at the St. Francis de Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. A rosary service will be held prior to the mass at 9:30AM with Deacon Allan Medina reciting. Interment will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery.
Visitation for Ruth Ann will be held from 2:00PM until 4:00PM on Tuesday, October 29, 2024 at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Ruth Ann Perry was born June 19, 1947, in Pueblo Colorado, to Marion James and Ruth (Chasteen) Perry. She grew up in Boone and Avondale, Colorado, just east of Pueblo, Colorado. She married her high school sweetheart, Kenneth “Ken” Cullen on August 2, 1969. She and Ken were married almost 54 years when Ken passed away in June, 2023.
She is preceded in death by her husband Ken Cullen, both her parents, as well as Ken’s parents James Joseph and Frances Margaret (Pittullo) Cullen II. She is also preceded in death by her brother Alan Perry and brothers-in-law, Jim and John Cullen.
She is survived by sons Brian (Tykiera) Cullen of Yuma, CO and Michael Cullen and Shanda Walker of Hugoton, KS, granddaughters Olivia and Grace Cullen of Yuma, CO, and sister, Patricia Rogers, of Pueblo, CO, Kenneth’s siblings, Jerold (Judy) Cullen of Wichita, KS, Michael Cullen of Lawrence, KS, Pat (Pam) Cullen of North Platte, NE, Chris (Sylvia) Cullen of Pueblo, CO, Enid (Kevin) Kozlowski of Madison, FL, Mary Ann (Fred) Gillig of Kiowa, KS, Katie (Jim) Homolka of Holyrood, KS, and Elizabeth Cullen of Los Angeles, CA, and sisters-in-law, Carol Cullen of Pueblo, CO and Mary Ann Cullen of Flagstaff, AZ. She is also survived by numerous, nieces, nephews, cousins, other family, and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice and/ or the Colorado Junior Rodeo Association either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
