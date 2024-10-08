Peggy Ray Kelley – March 18, 1937 – October 7, 2024
A celebration of life for longtime Lamar resident Peggy Kelley, will be held at 10:00AM on Thursday, October 17, 2024 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Pastor Manuel Tamez of the Life Center Church officiating. Interment will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery in Lamar.
Visitation for Peggy will be held from 2:00PM until 4:00PM on Wednesday, October 16, 2024 at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Peggy was born on March 18, 1937 at Spearman, Texas to Lee and Beulah (Taylor) Madden and passed away on October 07, 2024 away at her home at the age of 87 with her family by her side.
She is preceded in death by her parents. Peggy is survived by her husband Ken Kelley of the family home in Lamar, CO, daughter Nicki Chick of Denver, CO, grandson Kenny (Ali) Chick of Denver, CO granddaughter Kara (Greg Nibling) Chick of Denver, CO, great grands Jaxton Lee Chick and Porter Chick. She is also survived by numerous cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice and/or the Life Center Church either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock family.
