McClave High School Selected as Finalist for 2024 Colorado High School of the Year
McClave High School is excited to announce its selection as a finalist for the 2024 Colorado High School of the Year by the Colorado Masonic Grand Lodge Scholarship Committee. This prestigious recognition reflects the school’s outstanding commitment to academic excellence and community engagement.
The selection was based on various factors, including the quality and number of student applications for the 2024 Masonic Scholarship, as well as the comprehensive supporting documentation provided by staff and the community. The selection committee conducted a thorough review of all submissions, highlighting the exceptional efforts of our students and educators.
“We are honored to be recognized as a finalist,” said Maggie Pacino, Principal of McClave High School. “This achievement showcases the hard work and dedication of our students, teachers, and the entire community. It is a testament to our collective commitment to fostering a nurturing and inspiring educational environment.”
The award will be presented at the Colorado School Board Association Conference in December, where the recipient will also receive a scholarship to enhance their educational programs.
For more information about McClave High School and its initiatives, please visit the school website: mcclaveschool.org or contact Maggie Pacino at 719-829-4517 or maggie.pacino@mcclaveschool.org.
About McClave High School
McClave High School is dedicated to providing students with a comprehensive and enriching education that prepares them for future challenges. Our mission focuses on academic excellence, character development, and active community involvement.
