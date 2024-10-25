Marvin McKim – November 23, 1940 – October 23, 2024
A former resident of Lamar, Colorado and current resident of Denver, Colorado passed away on October 23, 2024 at Rose Medical Center in Denver at the age of 83.
A graveside service will be held at Fairmount Cemetery to honor his memory.
Marvin was born on November 23, 1940 in Lamar, Colorado to Roy and Virginia (Henson) McKim.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved siblings Joyce Watts, Donna Alexander, Dwight McKim and Douglas McKim.
He is survived by his siblings Connie Willard, Janet Hawkins, Jo Ann Kelley and Juanita Brown; his daughter Debbie McKim Young, his grandson Jeremy Young and a large extended family of nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends who will cherish his memory.
Marvin will be deeply missed by all who knew him. His warmth, kindness and presence will remain in our hearts forever.
