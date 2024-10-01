Manuel “George” Maes – August 26, 1980 – September 30, 2024
Barbara Crimond | Oct 01, 2024 | Comments 0
Mass of Christian Burial for George Maes will be held at 10:00 a.m. and Rosary at 9:30 a.m., Monday, October 7, 2024 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Las Animas, Colorado. Interment will follow at Bent County-Las Animas Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 6, 2024 at Horber Funeral Chapel.
Manuel “George” Maes, of Las Animas, passed away unexpectedly on September 30, 2024, at the age of 44. He was born on August 26, 1980, in Hugo Colorado to Wilbert and Jenny (Gonzales) Maes. He spent his childhood in Limon, Colorado where he graduated in 1998. After graduating he moved to Las Animas, Colorado where he started his life.
George was a loving and devoted father, son, brother, uncle, and Nino. He always enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. If he wasn’t helping someone in need he was driving around with his son, Evan. George was the light in any room he walked in.
George is survived by his parents, Wilbert and Jenny Maes; children, Ashlynn Maes, Makayla Rodriquez, Kaden Maes, Michael Rodriquez, and Evan Maes; sister, Lori Gonzales; goddaughter and niece, Brittany Gonzales; nieces, Julyana and Aubrey Gonzales; and many cousins, uncles, and aunts. George was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents; maternal grandmother, Annie; uncle and aunt, Danny and Frieda Maes; and cousins, Frank, Timo, and Jason “The Main J”.
Memorial contributions may be made to Horber Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 431, Las Animas, Colorado 81054. To leave online condolences please visit www.horberfuneralchapel.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: