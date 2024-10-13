Lupe LaFore – December 19, 1944 – October 10, 2024
Barbara Crimond | Oct 13, 2024 | Comments 0
Mass of Christian Burial for Lupe LaForé will be held at 10:00 a.m. and Rosary at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, October 18, 2024 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Las Animas, Colorado. Interment will follow in the Bent County-Las Animas Cemetery.
Lupe (Gonzalez) LaForé was born December 19, 1944 in Las Animas, Colorado to Bernardo and Pola (Medina) Gonzalez. She passed away at her home in Las Animas on October 10, 2024 at the age of 79.
Lupe grew up in Las Animas, graduating from Las Animas High School in 1962. She then moved to San Antonio for a few years before returning to Las Animas to work at Fort Lyon, retiring in 2001. Lupe loved watching her family participate in sports and was a fan of all the Colorado teams. She found delight in gardening and had a profound fondness of cats.
Lupe is survived by her husband of 55 years, Antonio LaFore; daughter, Tonya LaFore; grandsons, Jordan (Leandra) Baca-LaFore, Isaiah Baca-LaFore (Serena Rife); great grandsons, Bodhi and Cillian Baca-LaFore; godson, Gabriel Gonzales; brother, Joe (Martha) Gonzales; sisters, Rosemary Besse, Mary Trujillo, Lidia Gonzalez; as well as many nieces and nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bernardo and Pauline Gonzalez; brothers, John Gonzalez, Manuel Gonzales, and Raymond Gonzales; and sister, Janie Alice Martinez.
Memorial contributions may be made to Horber Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 431, Las Animas, Colorado. To leave online condolences, please visit www.horberfuneralchapel.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: