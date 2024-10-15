Lamar RE-2 Board meeting October 14, 2024
All board members and student board members were present for the meeting, as were the 3 student board members. Approved were minutes from the regular board meeting of September 9, 2024.
On November 14, Lamar Middle School will have a “global eats” program where a visiting chef will speak to students and prepare a meal and hold a Q&A session.
Dr. Chad Krug, Superintendent, gave an update about the new stadium. The project is almost complete, with locker rooms being completed this week, as well as a state inspection on Wednesday and a final walkthrough with the architect this week as well. He said that the first 2 home games were busy due to the inaugural game and then Homecoming and that this week’s Thursday game should give them a better picture of what crowd sizes will be, as well as determining the possible need to man an additional entry gate near the student parking lot. He then gave a legislative update and discussed the district’s stance on the proposed Amendment 80 concerning school choice. The district is opposed to the amendment, as is the teacher’s union and later in the meeting, the board voted to approve the resolution in opposition of the amendment.
Brandon Adamson, Lamar Middle School Principal, gave updates on the school, particularly on the school’s fall sports programs. The volleyball team had 59 girls participating, with football seeing 43 boys, cross country having 21 boys and 5 girls, and 30 girls currently signed up for the wrestling program. The estimated 270 enrollment for this school year was close, as there are currently 277 students at the school. He said that Student Council is active and had a public speaking program recently. On Wednesday, October 16, students will hear Will Jimeno speak at the Community Building. Mr. Jimeno is a 9/11 Port Authority officer who survived the tragedy and went on to become a motivational speaker.
Greg Eddy, Principal of Lamar High School, gave an updates on his school. He mentioned Knowledge Bowl, upcoming concerts and school play, as well as the upcoming FFA convention and DECA competition. He reported the football team’s 5-1 record and chances at playoffs. Girls volleyball has done well and has 27 members. Girls softball has 31 players and were league champs. Cross Country had 13 runners, boys soccer had 33 players and boys golf 11 players. There are 27 cheerleaders, with competitions starting soon. There are 396 students this year, down from 436 last year.
Rachel Dunning with LEAP gave updates on their program as well. They have a total of 37 students, 23 of whom are seniors, many of which plan on graduating in December. Currently there are 3 freshmen, 4 sophomores and 7 juniors rounding out the program. Two counselors have recently been visiting the school, which she said has been a great help.
The board approved travel study trip requests for LHS FFS students to the National Convention in Indianapolis October 20-27 and LHS juniors and seniors to attend UCCS on Nov. 6. They also approved two resignations, 3 transfers and 9 new hires.
