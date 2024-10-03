Lamar City Council meeting September 23, 2024
NOTE: The print version of this article in our October 2, 2024 paper had incorrect information in the third paragraph regarding the $350,000 settlement money. This amount, in the past, was directed to Lamar Light and Power to lower electric rates for their customers. Council voted at this meeting to deposit this money into the city’s general fund instead, effective 2025. As a result, customers may see their electric rates go up in 2025, something beyond the control of Lamar Light and Power as a result of the Resolution voted on at this meeting.
Councilman Joe Gonzales was not present at the meeting, but all other council persons were in attendance. Mayor Kirk Crespin opened the meeting and spoke about the recent “Backyard Bash” event, which is the Lamar Area Hospice’s annual fundraiser. He said there was good attendance and said he was grateful to be asked to give the welcoming speech again this year. He mentioned a prior roundtable event he attended with several other mayors and said they discussed what makes a community great. The answer most gave was compassion and a willingness to volunteer and work within each community. Crespin said that Lamar has a lot of that and went on to mention Lamar Area Hospice and the Chamber of Commerce as examples. He then encouraged listeners and meeting attendees to get involved in our community and gave thanks to all those who do volunteer and help make our community a wonderful place.
No persons were in attendance who wished to speak during the open meeting time assigned to this. The City Treasurer and City Clerk gave updates on their offices. City Administrator Rob Evans announced the September 25 Coffee with Rob will be at Pit Stop and that the dates in October will be held at AM Breakfast. The upcoming Career Fair and Business Expo will be held on October 2 from 9 am to 3 pm at the LCC Wellness Center. The annual LCC College Rodeo will be held October 4-6. Lamar Chamber of Commerce’s Oktoberfest will be held October 5th from 11 am to 9 pm. The SECCI “Kick Cancer in the Cornhole” tournament will be held in conjunction with this, at 2 pm. Evans wanted to remind citizens that during home football games, the city strongly encourages attendees to park at Savage and Thunder Avenues instead of 14th St. if possible. He mentioned the city’s ongoing street paving project and thanked the street department for all their hard work in getting this accomplished.
In Old Business, Council approved the second reading of Ordinance #1273, which is the ordinance regarding mobile food trucks and pushcarts. This item was discussed in Executive Session during the meeting before the vote. The ordinance goes into effect 30 days after approval and publication. Also approved unanimously was Resolution 24-09-01 which amends Resolution 17-12-03. This new resolution authorizes $350,000 per year to go into the city’s General Fund. This money is an annual amount received from ARPA per the Settlement Agreement of 2017 for the failed power plant. The money in the past has been a pass-through to Lamar Light and Power to lower the Charter Appropriation electric rates (CAA) for customers or Lamar Light and Power. This will be discontinued beginning in 2025 due to the passing of Resolution 24-09-01. The third item under Old Business regards the location for the proposed new city Public Safety Building. Two locations had been proposed – the old K-Mart building and the former Car Palace at 902 N. Main Street. Council voted to allow a purchase contract for the 902 N. Main location. The city was able to negotiate a price below list price and also agreed to give naming rights to the owner. The new facility will be named the “Bill Wooten Public Safety Building”. Closing date is expected to be January 23, 2025.
In New Business, Council voted unanimously to approve quotes for the 2025 health and dental premiums for employees, quotes for the city’s property/casualty renewal, 2025 Workers’ Compensation quote and permission to apply for the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation Grant. This grant requires no city match and would be used to purchase two self-contained breathing apparatus. Council also authorized staff to apply for a $15,000 Animal Assistance Foundation grant with no city match necessary. Funds would be used for supplies for the shelter and the help with the manager’s salary. A Brownfields Cleanup Grant authorization was approved. The grant is for asbestos abatement in the old Main Café. The city intends to apply for $371,000 with no city match.
Council then went into a second Executive Session at the end of the meeting for a conference with the City Attorney for advice regarding a specific property annexation request.
The next meeting will be October 14, 2024 at 7 pm.
