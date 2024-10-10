Joyce D. Surprise – October 2, 1932 – October 3, 2024
A celebration of life for longtime Lamar resident Joyce D. Surprise will be held at 10:00AM on Friday, October 18, 2024 at the First Baptist Church with Pastor Darren Stroh officiating. Interment will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery in Lamar.
Joyce was born on October 02, 1932 at Lamar, Colorado to Dallas and Lavina (Reid) Jenkins and passed away on October 03, 2024 at her home at the age 92 with her family by her side.
She is preceded in death by her husband Charles “Chuck” Surprise and her parents.
Joyce is survived by her children Chad Surprise of Lamar, CO, Tyce (Hye Jung) Light of Northglenn, CO, and Rock (Sharon) Light of San Marcos, TX, grandchildren Adam and Andrew Light both of Northglenn, CO, Tyler and Brett Light both of San Marcos, TX. She is also survived by numerous cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice and or the Sage Services meals on wheels either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
