Josie Renee Birt – July 2, 2022 – October 26, 2024
Josie Renee Birt A service of the angels for Josie Renee Birt will be held at 10:00AM on Wednesday, November 06, 2024 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Pastor Roy Gueswel of the Crosswinds Church of the Nazerene officiating. Interment will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery.
Josie was born on July 02, 2022 at La Junta, Colorado to Dakota and Kanisha (Reed) Birt and passed away unexpectedly on October 26, 2024 at the age of 2.
She is preceded in death by her maternal grandfather Gary Wayne Reed and maternal great-grandmother Dorothy Cowgill. Josie is survived by her parents Dakota and Kanisha Birt of Lamar, CO, her siblings Cameron Birt and Danika Birt, maternal grandmother Starla Reed of Springfield, CO, paternal grandparents Ron and Wanda Trout of Lamar, CO, uncle David Birt, aunts Jessica Birt, Kassie Reed and Kelsey Reed and uncle Darrell Lingle. She is also survived by numerous cousins and other family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Josie Birt Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home office.
