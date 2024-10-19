Jeanette Wilk -August 23, 1939 — October 17, 2024
A private family graveside service will be held at a later date for longtime McClave, Colorado resident Jeanette Wilk.
Jeanette was born on August 23, 1939 at Tishomingo, Oklahoma to Henry Allard and Elaine Franks and passed away on October 18, 2024 at the age of 85 at her home in McClave, Colorado with her family by her side.
She is preceded in death by her husband Ralph “Shorty” Wilk, her parents, daughter Sharon Severn, son Dale Wilk and three siblings.
Jeanette is survived by her children Ralph Wilk of Brighton, CO, Roy (Carol) Wilk of Lamar, CO, Robert (Judith) Wilk of Calhan, CO and Arthur Wilk of McClave, CO, 10 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hasty/ McClave Volunteer Fire Department either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
