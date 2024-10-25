Greg J. Roth – August 2, 1947 – October 22, 2024
Barbara Crimond | Oct 25, 2024 | Comments 0
A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial for Cheyenne Wells resident Greg J. Roth will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 29, 2024 at 10 am at the Sacred Heart Church in Cheyenne Wells, CO. Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery in Cheyenne Wells. The Holy Rosary will be on Monday, October 28, 2024 at 7 pm with visitation beginning at 6 pm at the Sacred Heart Church.
Greg was born August 2, 1947 in Great Bend, Kansas and passed away on October 22, 2024 at Cheyenne Manor in Cheyenne Wells, Colorado. He is survived by his wife, Linda Roth of the family home in Cheyenne Wells; Children Gabe (Tera) Roth of Cheyenne wells, Luke (Theresa) Roth of Levenworth, KS, Daughter-in-law Megan Roth of Cheyenne Wells; 5 grandchildren; 1 step-granddaughter; sister Darlene (Ted) Lohr of Highlands Ranch, CO; brothers Bill (Sandy) Roth of Cheyenne Wells, Jack (Sue) Roth of Holly, CO, Al (Alice) Roth of Cheyenne Wells and many extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Hunter Roth and one sister.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to: Greg Roth Memorial Fund in c/o any Eastern Colorado Bank location.
Services are under the direction of the Brown Funeral Home in Cheyenne Wells. www.brownfuneraldirectors.com
Filed Under: Obituary
