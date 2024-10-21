Glenn “Butch” Richard Wooters – March 19, 1950 – October 12, 2024
A Memorial Service for Glenn Wooters will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 26, 2024 at the Seed and Supply Church in Las Animas with Pastor Rod Coulter officiating. Per Glenn’s request, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation.
Glenn “Butch” Richard Wooters, 74 of Las Animas, Colorado, passed away on October 12, 2024 surrounded by family, in Colorado Springs.
Glenn was born on March 19, 1950, to parents, Glenn and Mary (Stofac) Wooters in Pueblo, Colorado. He grew up in a small home that is now in the bottom of the Pueblo Reservoir (maybe this is why he loved fishing so much). Glenn had a younger sister that required much of his parents’ attention, so he played outside with his cousins. It has been known they got into some mischief together that involved mud, water, and of course horses. He graduated high school in 1968 and married the love of his life in 1970. He and his bride moved to Fort Collins where he worked on a dairy farm and attended college. The two of them went on the have four daughters and eventually moved to Las Animas where he retired doing what he loved, ranching.
Glenn was married to Sheri for 53 years. He was the backbone of the family and worked hard to provide a life they could be proud of. Glenn enjoyed working with horses and it showed in his ability to break even the toughest horse, while holding a Pepsi and not spilling a drop. Along with horseback riding, Glenn enjoyed camping, fishing and dancing. He got the girls involved with 4-H groups, and even enjoyed the square-dancing club. When Glenn was not working he and Sheri would “Dress to the Nines” and could be found cutting a rug.
Glenn was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Wooters; grandparents; parents, Mary and Glenn Wooters; sister, Linda Wooters; and daughter, Lucinda Wooters. He is survived by his three daughters, Christina (Russel) Eck, Jennifer, (Randy) Martin and Donna Hunt; 10 grandchildren, 25 greatgrandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
