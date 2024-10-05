Former Prowers County Commissioner Wendy Buxton-Andrade one of four statewide recipients of AG’s Leadership awards September 30, 2024
Barbara Crimond | Oct 04, 2024 | Comments 0
Former Prowers County Commissioner Wendy Buxton-Andrade with Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser as she is presented with the “Champion of the Year” Award
Attorney General Phil Weiser honored 4 statewide leaders at the Colorado Communities in Action: Leadership Awards on September 30th with the Colorado Attorney General’s Excellence in Opioid Response Awards.
Each awardee was recognized for their extensive contributions and continued service to the State of Colorado in combatting the opioid crisis.
Former Prowers County Commissioner Wendy Buxton Andrade was given the Champion of the Year award as a leader who had shaped Colorado’s response to the opioid crisis, helping to develop the framework for the management of the opioid settlement funds. This framework has been recognized at the national level by the Johns Hopkins School of Public Health for it’s unique approach that gives communities the resources they need with the flexibility to use those resources to meet the needs of their communities.
Wendy has helped shape Colorado’s response to the opioid crisis through her service on the Substance Abuse Trend and Response Task Force, the Opioid Crisis Recovery Funds Advisory Committee, as well as chairing the Southeast Colorado Regional Opioid Abatement Council, demonstrating a commitment to improving the life of all Coloradans.
