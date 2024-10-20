Colorado Parks and Wildlife honors K-9 officers with a retirement ceremony, a swearing-in ceremony and announcement of a new K-9 program
Barbara Crimond | Oct 20, 2024 | Comments 0
K-9 Officer Sci and his handler, Colorado Parks and Wildlife District Wildlife Manager Phil Gurule, were presented with a plaque honoring Sci’s retirement at Cheyenne Mountain State Park on Friday, Oct. 18. Photos by CPW Photographer Wayne Lewis.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — As a formal Colorado Parks and Wildlife honor guard stood at attention, CPW Officer Phil Gurule solemnly walked his partner, Sci, from their patrol truck to a stage where CPW officials waited . Officers’ radios crackled as a Colorado State Patrol dispatcher reported the “last call” for Sci, who was retiring after nine years of duty with CPW in which he fearlessly approached poachers, armed offenders and searched for potentially dangerous suspects, trailers and trucks for contraband, all while protecting Officer Gurule’s back.
And although Sci is a Dutch Shepherd, his retirement from the agency as the senior member of CPW’s K-9 Team was as emotional a ceremony as for any longtime wildlife officer.
Following Sci’s retirement, CPW Officer Zach Picard brought forward Sage, a 9-month-old black lab, to be sworn in as the newest member of the CPW K-9 Team.
DWM Brock McArdle and “Cash” (left) and DWM Zach Picard with “Sage”
Sage joins two other members of the CPW K-9 Unit: Samson, a Belgian Malinois, who has partnered with Officer Ian Petkash since 2019; and Cash, an 8-year-old black lab who has partnered for eight years with Officer Brock McArdle.
In addition, CPW used the ceremony to announce a new statewide K-9 program expansion that will be fully staffed within the next year-and-a-half. CPW has been working on a pilot K-9 program since 2015.
“When Sci joined CPW in 2015, he launched a pilot program to determine if dogs could be valuable in wildlife management,” said CPW Assistant Chief of Law Enforcement Jim Hawkins. “Our K-9 pilot program has proven to be very beneficial in wildlife detection, detecting evidence related to criminal incidents and public engagement. We are excited to expand our K-9 program statewide.
“And we have one dog – Samson – that is especially valuable for bear management and hard releases. A ‘hard release’ is a non-lethal method designed to restore a bear’s natural fear of humans. We have seen very positive outcomes with hard releases, which help mitigate human-bear conflicts and ultimately save the bears’ lives.”
In April 2024, Colorado’s 2024-25 Long Appropriations Bill opened the door for a new Colorado Parks and Wildlife statewide K-9 program. The new statewide K-9 program will have a lead K-9 Supervisor and five K-9 handlers assigned to the new statewide unit. “Overall, our sportsmen and sportswomen highly support this program,” Hawkins said. “I have received many comments saying, ‘It’s nice to see where my hunting and fishing license fees are going.’”
Hawkins explained the dogs in the statewide program will be “single-purpose” vs. “dual-purpose” dogs. Dual-purpose dogs are trained in suspect apprehension/handler protection in addition to training for detecting poaching and bear management.
The new dogs are not being taught those tactics and will strictly be used to detect wildlife, article searches, illegally trafficked species, and bear management. CPW will also explore other avenues, such as searching for lost persons in the backcountry or aquatic nuisance species, in the future. “Washington is the only other state that uses dogs for bear management purposes, so that makes us one of the first agencies in the nation,” Hawkins said. “It’s exciting to be pushing the envelope on that.”
K-9 officers in the statewide program will:
- Respond to complaints of problem bears throughout Colorado
- Assist in “hard releases,” a non-lethal process designed to restore a bear’s natural fear of humans
- Detect and locate poached or illegal wildlife and other evidence
- Visit schools and public events around the state to help share CPW’s mission
Here is a handout with more information on the careers of the K-9s honored at today’s ceremony.
