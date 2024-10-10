Blane Chesleigh – January 4, 1960 – October 4, 2024
Barbara Crimond | Oct 10, 2024 | Comments 0
Per Blane’s wishes cremation has taken place and there will be no services.
Blane was born on January 04, 1960 at South Gate, California to Butch Douglas and Constance Lee (Davison) Chesleigh and passed away at his home on October 04, 2024 at the age of 64.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: