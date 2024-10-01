Bart Michael – September 20, 1978 – September 28, 2024
A memorial celebration of life for longtime Wiley, Colorado resident, Bart Michael will be held on Saturday, October 05, 2024 at 10:00AM at the Wiley School Gym with Pastor Mark Imel of the Eads First Christian Church officiating.
Bart was born on September 20, 1978 at Las Animas, Colorado to Larry Dean Michael and Gail Ellen Voss and passed away unexpectedly on September 28, 2024 at the age of 46.
He is preceded in death by his father Larry Dean Michael and his nephew Dyson Rusher. Bart is survived by his children Aiden Michael and Ty Michael both of Wiley, CO, his mother Gail Voss of Eads, CO, siblings Brett (Stephanie) Rusher of McClaughlin, SD and Jodi (Darrell) Stolzenberger of Eads, CO, nieces Callie (Jarrod) Leoffler of Lindon, CO and Molly (Jonathan) Rosler of Limon, CO and nephew Chase Stolzenberger of Eads, CO. He is also survived by numerous cousins other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Bart Michael Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home office. Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family. For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
