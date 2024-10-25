Barbara Mann Rydberg – August 1, 1934 – October 24, 2024
Per Barbara’s wishes there will be no services and cremation has taken place.
Barbara was born on August 01, 1934 at Concord, Massachusetts to Philip and Eleanor (Perkins) Mann and passed away on October 24, 2024 at the Prowers Medical Center in Lamar, CO at the age of 90.
She is preceded in death by her husband Jack Rydberg, her parents, son John Markley and grandson Daniel B. Cramer.
Barbara is survived by her children Kathi Surian Cramer and David Surian, stepchildren Judy Reyher, J.J. Rydberg, Jan Lawson and Jody Sniff, grandchildren Rebecca Berrington and Cassandra Cochran, step-grandchildren Nate Reyher, Brevin Reyher, Jamie Kiser, andy Lee Lawson, Ryan Lawson, Cameron Banks, Amy Otsuka and Katie Smith. She is also survived by thirteen great-grandchildren as well as numerous other family members and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
