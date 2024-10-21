August 2024 Sales and Use Tax for Lamar – collected in September
August Sales and Use Tax Collected in September 2024
|2024
|2023
|Difference from 2023 to 2024
|% of Difference
|City Sales Tax Collected (3%)
|$395,792.07
|$388,449.82
|$7,342.25
|1.89%
|Use Tax Collected
|$45,059.43
|$41,345.09
|$3,714.34
|8.98%
|Other Collections Penalties/interest etc
|-$188.12
|$283.00
|-$471.112
|-166.47%
|Total Sales/Use Tax Collections
|$440,663.38
|$430,077.91
|$10,585.47
|2.46%
|Vendor’s Commission
|$12,056.51
|$12,086.36
Year to Date Sales and Use Tax Collected January – September 2024
|2024
|2023
|Difference 2023 to 2024
|% of Difference
|City Sales Tax Collected (3%
|$3,937,216.24
|$3,538,763.23
|$298,453.01
|8.43%
|Use Tax Collected
|$330,027.99
|$336,783.86
|-$6,755.87
|-2.01
|Other Collections
Penalties/Interest etc
|$25,617.11
|$24,706.13
|$910.98
|3.69%
|Total Sales/Use Tax Collections
|$4,192,861.34
|$3,900,253.22
|$292,608.12
|7.50%
|Vendor’s Commission
|$110,013.51
|$112,899.34
Sales and Use Tax Revenue Comparison by Category – Collected September 2024
|2022
|2023
|2024
|Auto parts/repair
|$18,069.00
|$20,754.50
|$18,481.69
|Building materials
|$20,952.43
|$14,052.45
|$13,182.52
|Clothing/shoes etc
|$116,990.54
|$130,782.29
|$159,048.86
|Gas/Convenience stores
|$21,206.41
|$33,328.41
|$29,495.01
|All business/electricity
|$28,611.77
|$31,386.42
|$38,862.02
|Furniture/appliances
|$3,576.36
|$4,417.99
|$5,161.67
|Grocery stores
|$25,270.67
|$29,446.32
|$23,679.06
|Hotels/motels
|$17,003.92
|$19,271.06
|$17,689.20
|Liquor stores/bars
|$9,691.00
|$9,635.00
|$9,167.00
|Manufacturing
|$101.39
|$727.79
|$13.88
|Other retail/all other
|$67,796.40
|$61,084.68
|$43,123.30
|Restaurants
|$41,386.81
|$44,313.55
|$49,417.17
YTD Sales and Use Tax Revenue by Category – January through September 2024
|2022
|2023
|2024
|Auto parts/repair
|$140,279.65
|$169,474.03
|$172,193.30
|Building materials
|$172,566.21
|$159,400.34
|$164,702.00
|Clothing/shoes etc
|$992,943.81
|$1,112,329.40
|$1,411,593.21
|Gas/Convenience stores
|$189,036.96
|$181,068.10
|$251,033.07
|All business/electricity
|$224,379.62
|$221,147.79
|$322,909.74
|Furniture/appliances
|$53,172.18
|$69,494.76
|$63,965.07
|Grocery stores
|$246,228.82
|$237,926.92
|$243,114.46
|Hotels/motels
|$129,932.24
|$128,445.64
|$148,519.84
|Liquor stores/bars
|$92,139.00
|$97,589.00
|$93,186.00
|Manufacturing
|$6,024.99
|$8,473.03
|$11,159.81
|Other retail/all other
|$839,599.62
|$845,890.02
|$549,407.98
|Restaurants
|$351,354.86
|$392,329.21
|$424,490.83
