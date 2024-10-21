August 2024 Sales and Use Tax for Lamar – collected in September

August Sales and Use Tax Collected in September 2024

  2024 2023 Difference from 2023 to 2024 % of Difference
City Sales Tax Collected (3%) $395,792.07 $388,449.82 $7,342.25 1.89%
Use Tax Collected

 

 $45,059.43 $41,345.09 $3,714.34 8.98%
Other Collections Penalties/interest etc -$188.12 $283.00 -$471.112 -166.47%
Total Sales/Use Tax Collections $440,663.38 $430,077.91 $10,585.47 2.46%
Vendor’s Commission $12,056.51 $12,086.36    

 

 

Year to Date Sales and Use Tax Collected January – September 2024

  2024 2023 Difference 2023 to 2024 % of Difference
City Sales Tax Collected (3% $3,937,216.24 $3,538,763.23 $298,453.01 8.43%
Use Tax Collected

 

 $330,027.99 $336,783.86 -$6,755.87 -2.01
Other Collections

Penalties/Interest etc

 $25,617.11 $24,706.13

 

 $910.98 3.69%

 
Total Sales/Use Tax Collections $4,192,861.34 $3,900,253.22 $292,608.12 7.50%
Vendor’s Commission $110,013.51 $112,899.34    

 

Sales and Use Tax Revenue Comparison by Category – Collected September 2024

  2022 2023 2024
Auto parts/repair $18,069.00 $20,754.50 $18,481.69
Building materials $20,952.43 $14,052.45 $13,182.52
Clothing/shoes etc $116,990.54 $130,782.29 $159,048.86
Gas/Convenience stores $21,206.41 $33,328.41 $29,495.01
All business/electricity $28,611.77 $31,386.42 $38,862.02
Furniture/appliances $3,576.36 $4,417.99 $5,161.67
Grocery stores $25,270.67 $29,446.32 $23,679.06
Hotels/motels $17,003.92 $19,271.06 $17,689.20
Liquor stores/bars $9,691.00 $9,635.00 $9,167.00
Manufacturing $101.39 $727.79 $13.88
Other retail/all other $67,796.40 $61,084.68 $43,123.30
Restaurants $41,386.81 $44,313.55 $49,417.17

 

YTD Sales and Use Tax Revenue by Category – January through September 2024

  2022 2023 2024
Auto parts/repair $140,279.65 $169,474.03 $172,193.30
Building materials $172,566.21 $159,400.34 $164,702.00
Clothing/shoes etc $992,943.81 $1,112,329.40 $1,411,593.21
Gas/Convenience stores $189,036.96 $181,068.10 $251,033.07
All business/electricity $224,379.62 $221,147.79 $322,909.74
Furniture/appliances $53,172.18 $69,494.76 $63,965.07
Grocery stores $246,228.82 $237,926.92 $243,114.46
Hotels/motels $129,932.24 $128,445.64 $148,519.84
Liquor stores/bars $92,139.00 $97,589.00 $93,186.00
Manufacturing $6,024.99 $8,473.03 $11,159.81
Other retail/all other $839,599.62 $845,890.02 $549,407.98
Restaurants $351,354.86 $392,329.21 $424,490.83

 

