Alnita LaCost – October 4, 1942 – October 8, 2024
Oct 08, 2024
A graveside memorial celebration for longtime Lamar resident Alnita LaCost affectionately known to her family and friends as Nita, will be held at 10:00AM on Monday, October 14, 2024 at the Hartman Cemetery in Hartman, Colorado with Reverend Kathy Leathers of the Faith First Family Church officiating.
Nita was born on October 04, 1942 at Bristol, Colorado to Clarence LeRoy and Wynona Pearl (Moyer) Nickelson and passed away on October 08, 2024 at the age of 82 at the Lamar Estates with her family by her side.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Nita is survived by her husband Ed LaCost of the family home in Lamar, CO, her children Faye (Chet) Price of Judith Gap, MT, Kaye (John) McMillan of Granada, CO, Lorie Givan of Colorado Springs, CO, and Rusty (Jen) Givan of Lamar, CO, ten grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and one on the way, and two great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings Bob (Toni) Nickelson of Lamar, CO, Brenda (Steve) Kinser of Lamar, CO, Susan (Kent) Fisher of Lamar, CO, and Diana (Steve) Gleichman of Aurora, CO, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Faith First Family Church either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
