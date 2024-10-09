9/11 survivor and author Will Jimeno to speak to students at Lamar Community Building October 16, 2024
Barbara Crimond | Oct 04, 2024 | Comments 0
Will Jimeno, 9-11 Survivor
This is an event that will be attended by local students. Please note that it is not open to the public, as all seats have been filled, but it will be live-streamed on caf-media.com for those who would like to view it. The event is being sponsored by the Tri-State 9-11 Tribute Foundation.
Filed Under: Education • Events • Featured • Holiday • School
About the Author: