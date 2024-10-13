13th Annual Beers and Brats for Boobies event a huge success in 2024
Barbara Crimond | Oct 08, 2024
It looked like a scene straight from the Barbie movie. There was pink EVERYTHING as far as the eye could see at the 13th Annual Beers and Brats for Boobies (BBB for short) event, held Saturday, October 5, 2024. The annual event’s purpose is to raise breast cancer awareness and have some fun while doing so. By 9 am, the sea of pink was forming, with late registrants signing up at the table manned by BBB volunteers wearing pink shirts, socks, shoes, tutus, etc. Participants got to select from a large array of free giveaways, purchase BBB branded apparel, hats and tumblers and learn about breast cancer and early detection as well. The Colorado State Patrol had two officers showing off their cruiser which was sporting a custom pink vinyl wrap on the hood with the words “Faith, Hope, Cure” and “Early Detection Saves Lives” on the sides. Participants were encouraged to sign the hood in support of the cause.
This year’s event was the biggest yet, with 438 participants in the 5K (plus all the spectators who showed up in support but did not run). People began arriving well ahead of the 11 am race and by 10 am there was already a large crowd. Music by DJ Matt Mata (also in a tutu!) got the already eager group pumped up and ready to run (or walk or even just stroll). Women, men and kids of all ages were there sporting their best pink clothing and accessories, many wearing tutus. There were families pushing strollers, pulling wagons loaded with children and even a few kids on bikes ready to race. There were a lot of dogs present as well (all of whom were extremely well-behaved) and many of them had on pink bandanas or clothing. One dog was not only wearing a pink tutu, pink booties and a bandana that read “fluff cancer”, it had a gorgeous pink tail and the breast cancer pink ribbon painted on its face as well.
Within the Enchanted Forest, the Chamber’s Oktoberfest offered multiple vendor booths, a pumpkin painting area for the kids, dancers on stage, music provided by DJ Ty Harmon and multiple food trucks lining Beech and Third Street. KLMR radio did a live broadcast from their tent and gave away lots of goodies. SECCI held a cornhole contest in the parking lot in front of the Chamber. Chamber of Commerce board members were dressed in traditional German clothing as they checked IDs at the entrance. Other board members manned the beer garden. Security was on site and visible and there were no problems at all throughout the event.
There were multiple categories for winning the race: Men’s and Women’s Beer category, Men’s and Women’s Root beer category and an 18-and-under division for both boys and girls. Adult winners received Avs tickets and gift certificates to the Tilted Tee for first place, pink Yeti coolers and gift certificates to Serenity Solutions for second place and gift certificates to the Max Chophouse and a tumbler for third place. Kids’ prizes included a hoverboard for first place boy and girl, gift certificates to BJs for second place girl and boy and gift certificates to Colorado Drink Co. for third place boys and girls. Winners were brought on stage and announced after all the times had been recorded.
2024 race winners
The BBB committee has worked for the past 13 years with our community to bring a sense of positivity regarding breast cancer awareness. The idea for BBB was the brainchild of Jillian Sweet Tinnes (nee Grett), who came up with the idea in her mother’s kitchen in 2012 along with her sister, Megan Grett Baanhofman. Jillian had been diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer in 2008 and was in remission when she had the epiphany that is now the annual event. She asked her mom and Megan “what if we organized a 5K during Oktoberfest and it involved boobs?” Jillian was President of the Lamar Chamber at that time and had been looking for something to boost the declining attendance. Since October is also Breast Cancer Prevention Month with its pink theme, the idea of a fundraiser for breast cancer was a perfect fit. First and foremost, she wanted the event to be FUN. Since it was to be held in conjunction with Oktoberfest, she knew it had to involve beer. Thinking out loud, she said “ok, we have beer and boobies. What else do people like about Oktoberfest? Brats! People love brats. We’ll call it Beers and Brats for Boobies”!! The tutus added to the frivolity of the theme.
Jillian sadly left this world on November 28th, 2014, but not before she saw her dream become a reality. Before she passed away, Jillian made Megan promise to keep the event going after she was gone, saying “don’t do it in honor of me, please just keep it going”. While Megan has honored her sister’s wish, it’s impossible not to honor her during this event, as her spirit infuses everything surrounding the BBB. Her loss is still felt by so many and everyone I have spoken to about her has mentioned what a wonderful, strong, smart and hardworking woman she was. Megan told me that the committee’s goal is to make BBB bigger every year and to continue to spread the word about the yearly event and let people know that this is a “brat eating, beer drinking, tutu-wearing 5K”. All three were in abundance on Saturday. In fact, the race rules were quite simple – contestants not only had to finish the entire course, but along the way had to stop and eat a bratwurst, cross the finish line wearing their tutu and then quaff their beer (or rootbeer for those who chose that option) in its entirety before they could be declared a winner.
While the total dollar amount raised this year is still being calculated, to date the yearly events have raised roughly $250,000 for the Lamar Area Hospice Good Grief Program, A Haven for Hope Center and Southeast Colorado Cancer Initiative (SECCI). The Lamar Area Hospice has been helping families who struggle with cancer for a very long time. Together with BBB, they help bring comfort to those experiencing the impending loss of a loved one. In 2015, they were able to launch their Good Grief program with help from funds received from BBB. This program helps families with children who are going through the grieving process. SECCI is a Lamar-based non-profit founded in 2001 that offers financial help to cancer patients in our area as well as providing transportation assistance to and from medical appointments and emergency expenses for cancer patients.
Brent Bates, President of SECCI, told me that 12 teams participated in the “Kick Cancer in the Cornhole” contest held in the parking lot in front of the Chamber office. A total of $3,500 was raised for SECCI between entry fees and corporate sponsorships. “Corn Flakes” was the winning team, comprised of Danny Morales and Michael Bohlander. Gary Harbert and Brandon Martinez came in second as members of the “Bootz Trucking” team. Bates said “SECCI would like to thank all of our event attendees as well as a huge thank you to our corporate event sponsors. Our mission is to help local cancer patients in Prowers, Baca, Bent and Kiowa counties and it is only possible through the generosity of our incredible community.” Please visit www.SECCI.org for more information. Corporate sponsors for the tournament were: GN Bank (main sponsor), Frontier Bank, Brannan Sand and Gravel, County Line Health Clinic, Colorado Plains Irrigation, CPI Insurance, Coberly Realty, Ace Tire Service, Tavern 1301, Village Barbers, Prowers Medical Center, and Colorado Mills.
Planning for the 14th annual BBB has already begun and there are multiple ways you can help without committing to running or walking the 5K – although by signing up you do get an awesome t-shirt as well as a bratwurst and a beer! There are 3 tiers of sponsorships available: The Action Level ($500 or more), the Hope Level ($250 or more) and the Pink Level ($100 or more). The Action level includes radio advertisement with your name or business mentioned, placements on banners at Oktoberfest and your logo on the BBB shirts. The Hope level includes radio advertisement for your name or business and placement on banners at Oktoberfest. The Pink level includes your name or business on banners at Oktoberfest. The event is always in need of additional volunteers as well. Please contact any board member for information on how you can help!
The BBB Committee consists of Megan Baanhofman, Lisa Farmer, Kynlee Vigil, Ashley Roseberry, Andrea Licano, Brandy Branom and Gretchen Emick. Please visit their website, www.beersandbratsforboobies.com as well as their Facebook page for more information. Additional photos will be posted to the Prowers Journal Facebook page.
By Barbara Crimond
Filed Under: Charity • Entertainment • Featured
