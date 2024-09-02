When are Colorado’s last coal-fired power plants closing?
Xcel Energy’s coal-fired Comanche Generating Station, located in Pueblo, is the largest power plant in the state of Colorado. (Mike Sweeney, Special to The Colorado Sun)
About a third of Colorado’s electricity is still generated by 10 coal-fired power plants. That should drop to zero by the end of 2031.
Coal may be on its way out in Colorado’s power picture, but it’s definitely still here. About a third of Colorado’s electricity is still generated by 10 coal-fired power units around the state. That should drop to zero by the end of 2031 when Xcel’s Comanche 3 plant closes, but it’s still seven years away.
We thought it would be easiest for Coloradans to picture the near future in one graphic, showing each big unit of coal power, from far northwestern Craig down to Comanche, near Pueblo, and when they will be done.
These dates have changed before, and could change again — for the better. As the price of renewable replacements continues to decline, and tighter regulations discourage coal’s pollution, these power plant operators could move up their closures. If so, we’ll put out an update.
Where Colorado’s remaining coal-fired power plants are located- Index of Colorado’s coal-fired plants
|Power Plant
|Owner
|Location
|MW
|Scheduled to close
|Comanche 1
|Xcel Energy
|Pueblo
|325
|2022
|Martin Drake
|Colorado Springs Utilities
|Colorado Springs
|207
|2022
|Pawnee Station*
|Xcel Energy
|Brush
|505
|2025
|Craig Unit 1
|Co-owned by PacifiCorp,Platte River Power, Salt River Project, Tri-State Generation and Xcel Energy
|Craig
|427
|2025
|Comanche 2
|Xcel
|Pueblo
|335
|2025
|Hayden Unit 2
|Xcel Energy, Salt River Elec. Co-op and PacifiCorp
|Hayden
|135
|2027
|Hayden Unit 1
|Xcel, Salt River and PacifiCorp
|Hayden
|98
|2028
|Craig Unit 2
|PacifiCorp, Platte River Power Auth, Salt River, Tri-State and Xcel
|Craig
|410
|2028
|Craig Unit 3
|Tri-State
|Craig
|280
|2030
|Rawhide
|Platte River Power Authority
|Wellington
|280
|2030
|Ray Nixon
|Colorado Springs Utilities
|Colorado Springs
|207
|2030
|Comanche 3
|Excel Energy
|Pueblo
|50
|2031
