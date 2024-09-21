State Attorney Phil Weiser launches initiative to fund smartphone strategies in schools

|Sept. 20, 2024 (GRAND JUNCTION, Colo.) – The Colorado Department of Law is launching a new funding opportunity to help schools develop and test innovative smartphone policies that promote learning and student wellness, Attorney General Phil Weiser announced today at a roundtable on district smartphone strategies in Mesa County Valley School District 51.
This initiative comes at a critical time, as youth mental health concerns continue to rise. The U.S. Surgeon General has warned of a national youth mental health crisis, with increasing evidence linking excessive social media use, largely accessed through smartphones, to deteriorating student wellbeing. Smartphones are also clear distractions in schools and impact academic performance.
“We know smartphones are deeply embedded in the lives of students in Colorado,” said Weiser. “But they can also create significant distractions, undermine learning in the classroom, and contribute to negative mental health outcomes. This funding will enable schools to experiment with different strategies to manage smartphone use and create a learning environment that is more focused and supportive.”
The new funding opportunity aims to help schools address the impact of smartphones on students’ learning environments, mental health, and academic performance. With nearly 95% of teenagers in the U.S. owning smartphones, the program seeks to explore ways schools can reduce distractions while maintaining access for necessary functions like safety alerts and medical situations.
The program’s first phase will involve collecting data from school districts on their current smartphone policies, challenges, and needs. Discretionary grants of up to $50,000 will be awarded to a handful of school districts in support of a variety of different strategies around promising smartphone interventions. This may range from introducing phone storage devices, to implementing technology that limits certain smartphone features, or launching educational programs on responsible phone use.
In D51 in the Grand Junction area, for instance, a new smartphone policy is being implemented that prohibits younger students from having smartphones at all, while allowing older students to use their devices only during designated breaks. The district is also piloting phone security pouches in four schools and has introduced phone storage systems in all the other schools. This model, developed in partnership with community stakeholders, is one of many examples of how schools are rethinking smartphone use in classrooms
“By going phone-free in schools, D51 is limiting access to devices that are creating barriers to student success, and we are creating engaging spaces in our schools that foster sustained attention and maximize learning,” explained Dr. Brian Hill, D51 Superintendent. “We have already seen a positive impact from this policy change, and we look forward to an increase in student wellbeing because of these intentional moves.”
As part of a broader initiative to support youth mental health and decrease youth vaping usage, Weiser announced a $20 million competitive grant opportunity in June to fund school-community partnerships focused on enhancing student connection and wellbeing. The smartphone challenge initiative complements this effort by improving learning environments and fostering stronger relationships for Colorado students.
