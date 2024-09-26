Spectrum presents Sparrow House Ministries with a $1,000 Employee Community Grant in support of food pantry
Barbara Crimond | Sep 26, 2024 | Comments 0
From left to right: Joel Jacoby, Sparrow House Ministries Executive Director; Ryan Yoder, Spectrum Field Technician and Pat Harris, Spectrum Field Operations Supervisor
Spectrum recently donated $1,000 to Sparrow House Ministries through the company’s employee-driven grants program that recognizes the value of community service, Spectrum Employee Community Grants.
Sparrow House Ministries strives to create better home environments by serving needy families within Prowers County and southeast Colorado. As the only emergency food pantry serving a large majority of the region, the organization supplies food assistance, while offering encouragement and restoring value to the less fortunate.
The Spectrum Employee Community Grant award was presented to Sparrow House Ministries at a community food distribution event on September 20, which celebrated their 10-year anniversary. The funding will help feed more families through its emergency food pantry.
“This grant from Spectrum has helped Sparrow House continue to further our mission of helping to restore food security for families in need,” said Joel Jacoby, Director, Sparrow House Ministries. “We are using the funds specifically to purchase foods that we don’t usually have available. We are grateful to Spectrum for being good stewards in our community.”
Spectrum Field Technician Ryan Yoder nominated Sparrow House Ministries for the grant.
“Sparrow House Ministries has been a big help to me and my family in time of need,” said Ryan. “While on a short-term disability, they provided food for my family. They gave graciously, and I’m happy to be able to return the favor.”
“Spectrum Employee Community Grants support local nonprofits that hold a meaningful connection to the Spectrum employees who nominate them, and to the communities they serve,” said Chris Fulton, Regional Vice President, Field Operations, at Charter Communications Inc., which operates the Spectrum brand of connectivity products and services. “Looking forward to the next five years, we’re increasing our investment in the program, in support of our employees’ dedication to volunteer work and vital community organizations that enhance the lives of local residents.”
Earlier this year, Charter announced its commitment to award $2.5 million over the next five years to local nonprofits through Spectrum Employee Community Grants. Charter pledges to support a minimum of 500 nonprofit organizations across its 41-state service area, impacting more than 70,000 community members, through 2028.
Launched in 2019, Spectrum Employee Community Grants support nonprofits nominated by employees with a personal connection to the organization through at least one year of their own volunteer work, including nearly $150,000 in grants in Colorado to date. Recipients deliver a broad range of critical social services to underserved community members, including food pantries, homeless shelters, clothing distribution, job training for veterans and paying overdue rent and utility bills for those in crisis.
More information about Spectrum Community Employee Grants is available here.
Filed Under: Charity • Featured • Media Release
About the Author: