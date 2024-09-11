Southern Colorado Economic Development District elects Kevin Keilbach as new Chair of Board of Directors
Barbara Crimond | Sep 11, 2024 | Comments 0
Pueblo, CO – The Board of Directors of Southern Colorado Economic Development District (SCEDD) recently elected Kevin Keilbach of Pueblo as the new Chair of the Board of Directors. Keilbach is a Vice President and Client Executive with HUB International Insurance Services. He and his team work with a diverse client base ranging from healthcare, public entities and nonprofit organizations to protect their success through insurance strategy and enhanced risk management. Keilbach is also very active in many community organizations including Rotary 43, YMCA of Pueblo, Optimist Club of Pueblo, the Parkview Foundation, and many others. Keilbach has served on the SCEDD Board for the past three years.
Keilbach will be moving into a role that was previously held by Terry Hart of Pueblo for many years. Hart will remain as a member of the SCEDD Board of Directors. “Supporting economic development initiatives throughout southern Colorado is imperative to the growth and progression of our entire state. I am excited to work with the SCEDD team to continue moving the organization forward,” said Keilbach.
“We value Kevin’s leadership and look forward to his assistance as we move forward with so many important initiatives for the region we serve – including the areas of broadband, workforce development and small business initiatives; and we also want to thank Terry for his many years of leadership as our Board Chair,” shared Leslie Mastroianni, Executive Director, Southern Colorado Economic Development District.
The Board of Directors of Southern Colorado Economic Development District is comprised of county representatives, economic development professionals and community leaders from the 13-counties served by the organization. For more information, contact Leslie Mastroianni, Executive Director at leslie@scedd.com or 815-238-3929.
