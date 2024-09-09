Robert Lee “Bob” Snyder – August 17, 1947 – August 14, 2024
Barbara Crimond | Sep 09, 2024 | Comments 0
Robert Lee “Bob” Snyder, Lamar native, passed away August 14, 2024 in Colorado Springs. In honor of his great sense of humor, please enjoy the following reflection of his life.
Bob was born August 17, 1947 to Robert and Pansy “Peg” Snyder in Lamar, Colorado. A rambunctious child, family lore has it that his Grandad put an electric fence around the back yard to keep him corralled. An astute escape artist, it didn’t work. Bob would wander the two blocks downtown to panhandle at the bank and use the proceeds for pop and candy, then undoubtedly escorted home by a responsible adult or officer of the law all before the age of 5.
As Bob developed into adolescence, his ways did not change much. Ofrfice3 Blundell was a regular fixture in his and brother Ed’s life. Riding a motorcycle without a license, swimming in the city pool after hours, you name it they, well mostly Bob, probably did it. His dad had to make several trips to the “cop shop” to obtain his freedom. Bob’s record was eventually expunged, hence his success in later life.
His legal woes were only rivaled by his complicated love life.
Mr. Snyder was not admittedly married at the time of death. Being the ornery character that he was, no woman could put up with him for long.
In 1968, he married Connie Ledesma of Lamar and has two surviving children; Brian Snyder, residing in Missouri, and Jennifer Snyder McBee (Robbie) of Pueblo, CO. Jennifer has been a saintly daughter, taking very good care of him for the past few years. There must be a special place in heaven for that girl.
In 1971, he married Deborah White and has one surviving daughter, Melanie Kelley of Alvarado, Texas as well as granddaughter Brooklynn. Their daughter Kelly preceded him in death.
Bob barely graduated from Lamar High School in 1965. After working for Coca-Cola as a truck driver for a time, divine intervention must have struck and he went to college.
Working as a roughneck for Murphin Drilling Company in the summers, he saved enough money to attend Adams State College for the rest of the year and graduated with a degree in accounting. Bob, the roughneck truck driver, became an Executive. He worked for several big oil companies in Oklahoma, Texas, and Alaska, ending his career as the Senior Oil Well Auditor for the State of Alaska (this part is true). This all seemed contradictive to the Bob most of us knew. He could change faster than Superman in a phone booth after work into comfortable attire. His State of Alaska co-workers also needed a Southeastern Colorado dictionary to communicate with him successfully.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Ed, and daughter Kelly. In addition to the above-mentioned children, Bob is survived by son Nevada Snyder of Anchorage, AK, sister Patty Suto of Ft. Collins CO and four cats.
For anyone who knew Bob and those who want to celebrate a true A Southeastern Colorado Character, have a Coors and root for the Broncos.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: