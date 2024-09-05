Martha Ann Thompson – January 15, 1939 – September 4, 2024
A celebration of life memorial service for longtime Lamar resident, Martha Ann Thompson will be held at 1:00PM on Friday, October 4, 2024 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Ian Blacker officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date in Clarinda, Iowa.
Martha was born on January 15, 1939 at Clarinda, Iowa to Charles Edward and Martha Margaret (Crain) Winter and passed away on September 4, 2024 at her home in Lamar at the age of 85 with her family by her side.
She is preceded in death by her son Tracy Thompson, grandson Zach Miller, her parents Charles and Margaret Winter and siblings Douglas (Ester Hart) Winter, Byron W. Winter, Kenneth Winter and Edward Winter.
Martha is survived by her children Scott (Alice) Thompson of Lamar, CO, Ted Thompson of Des Moines, IA and Leigh (Mike) Miller of Cheyenne, WY, grandson Casey Thompson of Lamar, CO, step-children Pat (Missy) Mason of Lamar, CO and Marvin (Shay) Rosencrans of Longmont, CO and step-grandchildren Ethan Mason, Jarrod Mason, Luke Rosencrans, Logan Rosencrans, JW (Teri) Ellis and Dustin (Jade) Nelson all of Eads, CO and step-great-grandchild Lexi Ellis and Lily Nelson both of Eads, CO . She is also survived by her sister Carolyn Guigli of Madrid, IA as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and many friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice and/or Lamar Christian Church either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
