Luke Russell Loflin – November 15, 1996 – 2024

Luke Russell Loflin was born November 15, 1996 in Johnson City, Kansas to Lance and Kelli Loflin. He was little brother to Shelby and Alyssa Loflin and big brother to Jadyn Schmidt. Luke was taken from this earth after a tragic car accident at age 27. Luke’s life here on earth may seem to some as being way too short, but those that knew him best can attest that he lived a full and very blessed life! He always said, “It’s not about how long you live, but HOW you live!”
Luke grew up in Walsh, Colorado. He was a very busy farm kid. If he wasn’t racing dirt bikes, riding four-wheelers, playing with fire, shooting guns, getting into trouble with his friends, lifting weights in the weight room, or taking care of the farm, you’d probably find him picking on his sisters or doing some sort of prank on someone.
Luke graduated from Walsh High School in 2015, and then attended CSU-Pueblo for a few semesters. After realizing the college route was not for him, he then chose to pursue a path of becoming a life coach. He participated in many seminars around the world while studying and taking hundreds, if not thousands of courses to ensure he was well versed to help anyone in need. His knowledge, wisdom, and bigger than life heart allowed him to touch and connect with the lives of everyone he came into contact with. Luke continued this path up until his death helping thousands of people. Luke was loved and is still loved by so many. He would have given the shirt off his back to anyone in need without hesitation. Luke loved people and hated to see anyone or anything in suffering. It was his life’s mission to help make this world a better place. He lived for others. A life of love, pure joy, excitement, passion, and happiness was all that Luke really wanted for everyone. He saw the best in others and helped others see the potentials in them they never knew were there. He was the person cheering you on when you thought you couldn’t do it and he was the person you could come to when you thought you had no one. Luke’s time here may have been cut short, but his spirit lives on through all of us, especially those he impacted. He fulfilled his life’s mission in many beautiful and incredible ways and will be missed so much. His soul’s impact on this world will ripple for eternity! Thank you Luke, from all of our hearts. Your brave and beautiful soul is an inspiration and a legacy that will continue to live on forever. Peace be with you.
Luke was preceded in death by his Grandfather, Jim Loflin, and his Father, Lance Loflin. He is survived by his mother, Kelli Thompson, his siblings Shelby Doner (Drew), Godchild Kaia, Alyssa Loflin (Nick), baby nephew Thatcher, Jadyn Schmidt, fiancé Shauna Joann, aunts, uncles, cousins and his many, many friends.
In honor of the unique life Luke lived we are holding a celebration of life on Saturday, September 7th at 2:00 p.m at Manitou Lake Pavillion near Woodland Park, CO. This event will be informal, with light snacks and water provided. Bring your own cooler of drinks, chairs, and outdoor games. We will spend a few hours playing, sharing memories, and having fun… just the way he taught us to enjoy life! All his family and friends are welcome!
