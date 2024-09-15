John Abdulla – March 28, 1954 – September 12, 2024
A Memorial Service for John Abdulla will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 21, 2024 at the Las Animas High School Gymnasium. Per his request, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation.
John Abdulla was born on March 28, 1954 in Las Animas, Colorado to John and Mary (Medina) Abdulla. He passed away in Lamar, Colorado on September 12, 2024 at the age of 70, surrounded by his loving family.
John graduated from Las Animas High School in 1972, a proud Trojan. He spent 30 years of his life as a VA social worker, where he provided unwavering support to veterans, advocating for their well-being and helping them navigate complex systems with care and empathy. His passion for helping others was reflected not only in his career but also in his personal life. He received his bachelor’s degree from Adams State and later pursued a master’s degree in social work from the University of Michigan, solidifying his commitment to making a difference in people’s lives.
In addition to his professional work, John was devoted to education, particularly for those who had faced challenges in completing their schooling. He taught GED classes to high school dropouts in Michigan, offering guidance and opportunities to those seeking a second chance at success. His influence in this role touched many lives, helping individuals achieve their educational goals and improve their futures.
Outside of his professional and teaching endeavors, John was a passionate sports fan, with a particular love for University of Michigan athletics. He also took great pride in watching all of his family flourish in sports, sharing in their accomplishments and joy. His enthusiasm for sports was a reflection of his energetic and spirited personality, and he took great joy in following his favorite team.
John, a loving family man, was united in marriage to Deborah Sue Bewley on October 28, 1972. Together they raised four children: Angela, Leah, Laura, and Andrew. His legacy extends through his numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who carry forward his memory and the values he cherished. John’s life was marked by his commitment to service, education, and family, leaving an enduring impact on all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Abdulla; grandparents, Floyd and Angela Medina; mother-in-law, Sue Bewley; step-mother, Sharon Abdulla; infant brother, Anthony Abdulla; and brother-in-law, Dee Bewley.
John is survived by the love of his life, Deb Abdulla; children, Angela (Allen) Magaña, Leah (Houston) Reed, Laura (Chad) LaBarge, and Andrew (Anna) Abdulla; mother, Mary Lopez; grandchildren, Haley, Cory, Bubba, Leticia, Ally, Edgar, Olivia, Austin, Chanel, Bryan, Johnnie, Ava, and Luke; three great grandchildren; sisters, Sandra (Jesse) Magaña, Kristina Soto, and Lisa Medina-Martinez; brothers, Matt Abdulla and Troy (Crystal) Abdulla; many other relatives and a host of friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Las Animas Booster Club or the LAHS Alumni Association ℅ Lana Gardner or Kale Reyher, 1021 Second Street, Las Animas, Colorado 81054.
Services are under the direction of Horber Funeral Chapel in Las Animas, Colorado. To leave online condolences, please visit www.valleyfuneralcremation.com.
