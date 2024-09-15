Jerry K. Smith – March 15, 1956 – September 1, 2024
Barbara Crimond | Sep 15, 2024 | Comments 0
Jerry K. Smith, affectionately known as Uncle J or Uncle Jer, was called home on September 1, 2024 at the age of 68. Jerry was born March 15, 1956 in Las Animas, Colorado to Samuel H. and Lilly D. (Coleman) Smith. He was the fourth of five children. Jerry grew up in Las Animas, working on his family’s dairy farm. He graduated from Las Animas High School and the majority of his career was spent at Fort Lyon VA Medical Center and the hog farm in Las Animas.
In his younger years, Jerry enjoyed travelling. Although he explored much of the United States, his favorite places were the casinos. He always had a good story to tell or a sarcastic reply to inquiries. When a history buff was needed, Jerry was the go-to guy. He was the baker of the family and his cinnamon and homemade rolls will be missed.
Jerry is survived by his sister-in-law, Linda Smith; nephews and nieces, Joe Lynn (Tobe), Tracy, Cindy (John), Stacy (Pablo), Kelly (Cory), Amy, Michelle (Junior), and Josh (Crystal); numerous great nephews and nieces; his four-legged companion, Jasper; many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Lilly Smith; grandparents, Claude and Hazel Coleman, Edward and Ruby Smith; three sisters, Tracy Smith, Patricia Wright, and Barbara Mills; brother, Mike Smith; nephew, Samuel Elsworth; and two great nephews.
A graveside memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, September 20, 2024 at the Bent County-Las Animas Cemetery in Las Animas, Colorado with Pastor Carlton McKay officiating. Per Jerry’s request, cremation has taken place.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.valleyfuneralcremation.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Horber Funeral Chapel, Las Animas, Colorado.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: