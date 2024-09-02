Holly Saddle Club hosting Outlaws Playday Gymkhana Sept. 14
The Holly Saddle Club is hosting the Outlaws Playday Gymkhana Saturday, September 14 at 4pm at the Holly Arena. Included are Barrel racing, Pole Bending, Flag Race and goat tying. Ages 7 and under leadline, 7 and under ride by themselves, 8 – 13, 14 – 18. $15 total entry fee which goes to end of year awards. Open class is $6 per event with monies donated to end of year awards. For information contact: LeeAnna Moore 620-451-0946, Pat Miller 719-688-0757 or Gail Olson 620-384-4844. Must have attended 4 playdays to be eligible for prizes.
