Holly Historical Society celebrates 124 years of the Holly Fair in 2024
The Holly Historical Society will celebrate 124 years of the Holly Fair this year with picture displays of previous Holly fairs and has reproduced the book celebrating the 100 year anniversary of the fair from 1900 to 2000. The book will be available at the museum, on Friday and Saturday during the fair. It documents the history of the first fair and stories and photos of the people who kept the fair tradition through the years. It was last printed in 2000. Numerous historical books are also available at the museum. The museum is open every second Saturday of the month. For tours and book sales call the numbers posted on the door of the museum. See you at the fair!
