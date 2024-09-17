History is made as first game at new Thunder Stadium is played September 13, 2024
The inaugural football game played in the much-anticipated new Thunder Stadium was Friday, September 13, 2024. The Thunder didn’t disappoint and went on to defeat the Bennett Tigers 43-16 in a hard-fought game.
Anxious fans streamed through the gates, excited not only about seeing the first home game of the season, but eager to finally see the stadium that had been the center of anticipation as well as controversy since its inception. Beginning with the day word of a new stadium was announced, the idea was met with resistance from some in the community. Many felt that the old stadium was “just fine” and couldn’t justify the expense of abandoning it and moving on with plans for a new one. Regardless of the fact that the stands at the old stadium were deemed unusable due to structural issues, people seemed to think them salvageable, a sentiment not shared by the Lamar RE-2 School District, after extensive investigations by contractors who agreed it wasn’t feasible to rebuild or save the structure. The old stadium itself will still be used by the Lamar Middle School for sporting events as well as for community use where a larger seating capacity isn’t an issue and those center stands won’t have to be used.
Hopefully the naysayers had their minds changed Friday night. The new stadium project went smoothly, with construction staying on schedule and costs staying within budget. The district kept the community informed throughout the construction process and were completely transparent regarding construction costs and plans for the facility. The bright green turf with the colorful Thunder logo at midfield, the incredible scoreboard that is NFL-worthy, the clean and practical design of the fieldhouse housing the ticket office, concession stand, restrooms, locker rooms and coaches’ offices all combine to make a stadium that should serve the school and community well for many years to come.
Friday night’s game showed off the exuberant cheerleaders, the excited student body, and the players and coaches running onto the field making history as the first team to play here. The electronics wowed the crowd with the many features the lighting can do along with the aforementioned scoreboard. Visually, this isn’t your parents’ stadium!
Lamar RE-2 Superintendent Dr. Chad Krug spoke at halftime, mentioning the incredible first half of the historic game. “As we gather here in this beautiful new stadium, it’s clear we’re witnessing something special – not just on the field, but in our community” said Krug. He then mentioned three things: Celebration, Thanks and Future. “We celebrate as a community as we are once again able to sit amongst one another to cheer on our home team! We celebrate our students as they have a place to call home. This stadium represents a bold step into the future, where our commitment to excellence and the spirit of Lamar come together. We are thankful for our old stadium that has provided decades of wonderful memories. And we know that we will continue to honor that space as it is used for school and community events for years to come.” He went on to thank Hutton Construction for their design and attention to detail and for accomplishing what many thought impossible – an on-schedule project. He then asked for all district staff to stand and be recognized, saying “Together, you represent the past, present and future and we appreciate you”. He then asked the students present to stand and said “I’d ask for all in attendance to put eyes on these students. They are the reason we do school things. They are the reason those previously standing put their feet on the floor each morning. These students are the future”. He went on to ask the students to commit to being involved in the school and to commit to showing up, whether it’s to class, singing the national anthem, supporting their peers or punting footballs. He told them their commitment and engaged presence is a measure of the District’s success and that it is counting on them. “And to all our families and community members – you are the foundation of this future. Your support, your energy and your belief in these students make this moment possible. To our Thunder participants in all activities, you’re showing us what hard work, heart, and pride in our school looks like. You’re leading us into a future full of possibility. So, as we head into the second half, let’s keep that Thunder spirit alive. Go Thunder! The future is now! We are Lamar!” said Krug in conclusion.
Photos are courtesy of LHS Student Council
