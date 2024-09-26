Darol Lynn Smith – October 23, 1949 – September 20, 2024
Sep 26, 2024
Darol Lynn Smith, 74 of Las Animas, Colorado passed away on September 20, 2024. He was born on October 23, 1949 to Harold and Maxine (Rogers) Smith.
Darol graduated from La Junta High School and enlisted in the United States Navy. After being honorably discharged, he returned to Las Animas. Darol began his career at Fort Lyon VA Hospital and continued employment with Department of Corrections as the facility was turned over to the State of Colorado for conversion to a minimum security prison. Additionally, Darol had his own sideline HVAC business. He enjoyed hunting and following his grandchildren’s activities. Darol was a member of the Baptist Church and the Elks Lodge.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Nancy Smith; and brother, Delbert Smith.
Darol is survived by his children, Jennifer (Brock) Hinkhouse of La Junta, Colorado, Melinda Burnside of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Brian (Renea) Smith of Pagosa Springs, Colorado; six grandchildren, Casey Weber, Preston Burnside, Carrington Smith, Roxa Hinkhouse, Asher Smith, and Jett Hinkhouse; great grandchild, Lilly Weber; and siblings, Dixie DeQuasie of Fort Collins, Colorado and Denny (Wendy) Smith of Albuquerque, New Mexico; many other relatives and a host of friends.
Per Darol’s request, cremation has taken place and a service will be held at a later date. To leave online condolences, please visit www.horberfuneralchapel.com.
