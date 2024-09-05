Colorado’s 2024 hunting season has begun
DENVER – The 2024 hunting seasons have begun, and hunters are gearing up for exciting adventures. However, hunters aren’t the only ones rushing to the outdoors this fall to enjoy everything Colorado has to offer.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) wants to remind hunters, hikers, bikers, leaf peepers, wildlife viewers, and OHV users that most of Colorado’s outdoors is multi-use and intended to be shared. Hunters and nonhunters should show respect and courtesy to all users engaged in outdoor recreation.
Plan your hunt
Read the “What’s New” page in the Big Game Hunting Brochure or watch the ‘What’s New’ 2024 Colorado Big Game video to get a complete list of game management unit-specific changes for 2024.
Find locations to hunt using the Colorado Hunting Atlas. This resource allows you to find public land, save topographic maps, view big game migration corridors and concentration areas, and view OHV trails.
Additional licenses are still available. Licenses Leftover from the draw are available for deer, elk, pronghorn, and bear, and you can purchase over-the-counter licenses for bear, elk, pronghorn, and whitetail deer. Licenses returned by other hunters (reissue licenses) are available every Wednesday morning. Check the CPW website every Tuesday for a preview list of reissue licenses before they go on sale at cpwshop.com.
If you have questions about setting up your accounts, planning your hunts, or purchasing licenses, customer service representatives and hunt planners are available Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. MT at 303-297-1192. Hunting resources are available at cpw.state.co.us/hunting.
CPW also encourages hunters and outdoor recreationists to download the free Colorado Trail Explorer (COTREX) mobile app to check active fire alerts before heading out on trails.
Hunters’ role in wildlife conservation
Colorado manages its wildlife using the North American Model of Wildlife Conservation, the cornerstone of modern wildlife conservation across the United States. This revolutionary model uses hunting and fishing fees to fund conservation efforts and protects wildlife from exploitation, habitat destruction, or extinction.
For almost two centuries, this model has been a large part of the reason why Colorado’s wildlife is so healthy and abundant. This model is still the most successful wildlife management model in the world.
Hunters also play an essential role in CPW’s chronic wasting disease (CWD) management. Their participation in mandatory CWD testing initiatives is vital to wildlife managers’ ability to assess the disease’s prevalence and make data-driven management decisions.
“One of the only CWD management tools we currently have at our disposal is the hunting community itself,” said CPW Big Game Manager Andy Holland. “Hunters play a vital role in controlling CWD by harvesting select deer and other cervids more likely to carry the disease and submitting samples for analysis. This helps CPW understand the disease’s prevalence and distribution in the state and evaluate if management strategies are working.”
Gray wolves and coyotes: how to spot the differences
Coyotes and gray wolves can look similar from a distance. CPW created a Coyote or Gray Wolf – How to Spot the Differences Handout to help you spot the differences.
The federal Endangered Species Act and state law protect gray wolves in Colorado. Penalties for illegally killing a gray wolf can vary and can include fines up to $100,000, jail time, and loss of hunting privileges. Find more wolf educational resources at cpw.state.co.us/living-wolves.
How can nonhunters prepare for hunting season?
The majority of public lands in Colorado are open to multiple types of recreational use. There is no need to limit your outdoor activities in the fall; however, nonhunters should recognize that hunters are on the landscape and take additional precautions.
A general knowledge of hunting season dates and safety tips can help keep you safe.
- Big game season dates:
- Rifle bear season – Sept. 2-30, 2024
- Archery season – Sept. 2-30, 2024
- Muzzleloader season – Sept. 14-22, 2024
- Rifle seasons
- 1st season – Oct. 12-16, 2024
- 2nd season – Oct. 26 to Nov. 3, 2024
- 3rd season – Nov. 9-15, 2024
- 4th season – Nov. 20-24, 2024
For safety reasons, big game hunters using a firearm must wear fluorescent orange or pink when in the field (camouflage orange or pink is not allowed). While not required, it is recommended that other recreation users wear bright colors as well, especially during the muzzleloader and rifle seasons.
Please note it is illegal to intentionally interfere with hunters, including causing animals to flee, denying access to public areas, or injecting yourself into the line of fire.
Learn more about outdoor recreation opportunities in Colorado at cpw.state.co.us.
