Colorado Community College System Invests $250,000 in SE Colorado to Strengthen Skilled Workforce

Lamar Community College

The Colorado Community College System (CCCS) recently awarded $855,000 in grants to organizations in Colorado through the Workforce Resilience Program Grant to support rural communities in Colorado impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. These grants range from $21,000 to $50,000 over two years and will fund workforce development including certificates to broaden worker skills and bridge gaps within the workforce.

The Workforce Resilience Program grant had over 100 applicants with SE Colorado organizations submitting 31 applications for grant funding. The Workforce Resilience Program Grant awarded 8 grants in SE Colorado totaling $252,407. The 8 organizations selected in SE Colorado will work with Lamar Community College as the regional coordinator to train their employees through Otero College, Trinidad State College, and Lamar Community College.

Employer/Organization City/Town Amount Intended Project
Carpe Construction La Junta $23,740 Carpe Construction will provide training for certifications and Spanish in the workplace.
Christian Living Communities Pueblo West $29,720 Christian Living Communities will provide training and professional development.
Fuel & Iron Food Hall Pueblo $48,740 Fuel & Iron Food Hall will provide food service training in food safety and culinary arts.
Otero County La Junta $31,225 Otero County will offer professional development across many functions, including conversational Spanish, implicit bias for law enforcement, and Microsoft Office.
Prowers County Coroner’s Office Lamar $21,000 The Prowers County Coroner’s Office will provide mental health training and professional development opportunities.
San Luis Valley Great Outdoors Alamosa $23,455 San Luis Valley Great Outdoors will train their seasonal trail crew to forge career pathways to full-time state and federal jobs.
San Luis Valley Health Alamosa $48,750 The San Luis Valley Regional Medical Center will provide training in workforce safety in response to increased violence in healthcare settings.
 

Starpoint

 

 Canon City $25,777 Starpoint will provide certification training for direct support professionals.

 

If your business or organization would like to explore training opportunities and other grant opportunities currently available, please contact Courtney Morris, Work-based Learning Program Director. Courtney.Morris@lamarcc.edu or 719-336-1527

For more information on the program, please visit the Lamar Community College Workforce & Community.

