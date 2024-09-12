Colorado Community College System Invests $250,000 in SE Colorado to Strengthen Skilled Workforce
Barbara Crimond | Sep 12, 2024 | Comments 0
The Colorado Community College System (CCCS) recently awarded $855,000 in grants to organizations in Colorado through the Workforce Resilience Program Grant to support rural communities in Colorado impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. These grants range from $21,000 to $50,000 over two years and will fund workforce development including certificates to broaden worker skills and bridge gaps within the workforce.
The Workforce Resilience Program grant had over 100 applicants with SE Colorado organizations submitting 31 applications for grant funding. The Workforce Resilience Program Grant awarded 8 grants in SE Colorado totaling $252,407. The 8 organizations selected in SE Colorado will work with Lamar Community College as the regional coordinator to train their employees through Otero College, Trinidad State College, and Lamar Community College.
|Employer/Organization
|City/Town
|Amount
|Intended Project
|Carpe Construction
|La Junta
|$23,740
|Carpe Construction will provide training for certifications and Spanish in the workplace.
|Christian Living Communities
|Pueblo West
|$29,720
|Christian Living Communities will provide training and professional development.
|Fuel & Iron Food Hall
|Pueblo
|$48,740
|Fuel & Iron Food Hall will provide food service training in food safety and culinary arts.
|Otero County
|La Junta
|$31,225
|Otero County will offer professional development across many functions, including conversational Spanish, implicit bias for law enforcement, and Microsoft Office.
|Prowers County Coroner’s Office
|Lamar
|$21,000
|The Prowers County Coroner’s Office will provide mental health training and professional development opportunities.
|San Luis Valley Great Outdoors
|Alamosa
|$23,455
|San Luis Valley Great Outdoors will train their seasonal trail crew to forge career pathways to full-time state and federal jobs.
|San Luis Valley Health
|Alamosa
|$48,750
|The San Luis Valley Regional Medical Center will provide training in workforce safety in response to increased violence in healthcare settings.
Starpoint
|Canon City
|$25,777
|Starpoint will provide certification training for direct support professionals.
If your business or organization would like to explore training opportunities and other grant opportunities currently available, please contact Courtney Morris, Work-based Learning Program Director. Courtney.Morris@lamarcc.edu or 719-336-1527
For more information on the program, please visit the Lamar Community College Workforce & Community.
