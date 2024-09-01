Clay prototype of 9-11 hero Will Jimeno will be on display Sept. 7, 2024 – final bronze sculpture will be added to local 9-11 Memorial
Barbara Crimond | Sep 01, 2024 | Comments 0
Statue of 9-11 Hero Will Jimeno
A clay prototype of New York Port Authority Officer, Will Jimeno, will be on display at the Tri-State 9-11 Remembrance, Hall of Honor, in the Centennial Building, Prowers Country Fairgrounds this September 7th, 2024.
The likeness of rookie officer William Jimeno represents a glimpse of a true American hero. He was a Port Authority Officer and one of two survivors that were rescued from under the rubble of the collapsed World Trade Center building. He had been trapped for over 18 hours.
Artist Scott Stearman’s ability to capture and depict such a remarkable hero will evolve into a life-size bronze sculpture that will be added to our 9-11 Memorial. This sculpture will be the second of three bronze statues displaced at the memorial, depicting law enforcement. The first statue was of a firefighter and is already on display. The group hopes to be able to raise enough funds from a benefit/auction in early 2025 to enable purchase of the third and final statue, which will depict a military person. The Tri-State 9-11 Memorial site is located one half mile north of Lamar, Colorado adjacent to the Big Timbers Museum.
Editor’s note: Mr. Jimeno is scheduled to speak to local students at Lamar Community Building in mid-October.
