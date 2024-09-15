Clarence George Engroff, Jr. – March 30, 1960 – September 7, 2024
Barbara Crimond | Sep 15, 2024 | Comments 0
Clarence George Engroff Jr., 64, of Lamar, Colorado, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 7, 2024, at Prowers Medical Center in Lamar, Colorado.
He was born March 30, 1960, in Topeka, Kansas, the son of Clarence George Engroff Sr. and Margaret Ann (Evans Ballard) Engroff.
Clarence graduated from Topeka High School. He worked as a forklift driver in the warehouse of several companies, most recently, Wal-Mart.
He enjoyed bowling, playing golf, and poker with his brothers-in-law, and Texas hold ’em with his son and friends. He was a diehard fan of Kansas State football and the Kansas City Chiefs. He also enjoyed watching the Kansas City Royals, Texas Rangers, and Dallas Mavericks.
Clarence married Jocelyn Teresa Adame on August 22, 1987, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Topeka. She preceded him in death in 2005. Survivors include his son, John Engroff and wife, Heather of High Point, North Carolina, and two grandchildren, Peter Engroff and Amelia Engroff.
A memorial graveside service will be held at 10:00am, Wednesday, September 18, 2024, at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Topeka, Kansas.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.valleyfuneralcremation.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: