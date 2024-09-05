Cheryl Kay Reisig – July 19, 1945 – September 1, 2024
Barbara Crimond | Sep 05, 2024 | Comments 0
Cheryl Kay Reisig, 79, left this life to enter her eternal rest on September 1st, 2024 after a short stay in Pathways Hospice inpatient facility following years of increasingly complex medical issues.
Cheryl was born on July 19th, 1945 to Oswald and Lillian (Stricker) Neu in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, the youngest of three children. The family moved to Portland, Oregon and then to Vancouver, Washington where she graduated from high school before going back to Scottsbluff for nursing school at what was then West Nebraska General Hospital. In Scottsbluff, she met her future husband, Roger Allen Reisig. They were introduced by Cheryl’s cousin and Roger’s best friend, John D. Schmidt. Roger and Cheryl married on June 8th, 1968 in Emmanuel Congregational Church and moved back to Vancouver to start a family.
When her husband received a job offer in Colorado too good to pass up in 1982, Cheryl moved the family to Lamar, in the southeast corner of the state. A competent and skilled nurse and leader, Cheryl quickly found work at Prowers Medical Center, a small, rural hospital. She became the head nurse of the Obstetrics department and delighted in bringing new babies into the world. She also used her free time to found a partnership in Prowers County to reduce the number of teen pregnancies through information and education.
Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents, Oswald and Lillian, and her brother, Ronald. She is survived by Roger, her husband of 56 years, their two daughters, Heidi and Becky, both of Fort Collins, her sister Judy of Lacey, Washington, many nieces and nephews scattered around the country and their children, her godsons and their children and her grand-godchildren in England, all of whom she loved dearly. Please visit goesfuneralcare.com for Cheryl’s full obituary and for information on how to pay tribute to her.
Services are provided by Goes Funeral Care in Ft. Collins.
