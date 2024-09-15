Ben Frank Cline – October 18 1933 – September 12, 2024
Barbara Crimond | Sep 15, 2024 | Comments 0
Ben Frank Cline, 90, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2024 at the Greeley County Hospital in Tribune, KS. He was born on October 18, 1933 in Holly, Colorado to Albert “Pat” and Frances Cline.
Ben grew up south of Holly, on the Cline Ranch. He attended and graduated from Holly High School in 1952. On June 17, 1952 he married Barbara Hoffman in Raton, NM. They lived on several homesteads north of Holly where they raised 5 children. Ben was a farmer, rancher,and race horse owner. He always had a pot of coffee and a cookie for everyone that came to visit him. He enjoyed gambling, whether it be the horse races, a football game, or life.
Ben is survived by his five children, George Cline of Keyes, OK, Greg (Vickie) Cline of Holly CO,Cassandra (Doug) Moyer of Marlow, OK, Otis (Benne Sue) Cline of Holly, CO, and Cindy (Fred) of Coolidge, KS; nine grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and host of friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Bob Cline; and wife, Barbara Cline.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. MST at Hillside Cemetery in Granada, Colorado.
Memorial contributions may be made to Holly Fire and Ambulance in care of Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 950, Lamar, CO 81052. To leave online condolences, please visit www.valleyfuneralcremation.com.
