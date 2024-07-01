Thunder Stadium project progressing quickly
I drove by the new Thunder Stadium project on Sunday evening, June 30, and was pleasantly surprised by the progress since I’d last seen it at the public tour on June 10. A representative from Hutton Construction was on-site, despite the day and time. He gave me an update as to how things are progressing.
The grandstand has seating installed as well as decking, steps and handicap ramp, which are all nearly complete. The center section of the grandstand has orange seat backs. Still to be built is the press box.
The building housing the ticket office, concession stands, locker rooms and coaches’ offices has had a lot of work done to it as well since that date. I asked about the public restrooms, since the proviso is that the project needs to have these completed if the first game of the season is to be played there. I was told that the walls are nearly ready for tile work and the plumbing rough-in should be completed next week.
The turf installation has begun and is nearing completion. Fencing will be going up very soon, as the posts are all in place and fencing material is on-site. The bright green turf with its vibrant orange and black accents is visually stunning. We talked about drainage from the artificial turf and I was told that after a recent extremely heavy rainfall, the drainage system worked “perfectly”, draining into a retention pond on the north end of the project.
Based on the progress I’ve seen since 3 weeks ago, I’d be willing to bet the project will be completed in time for that first football game. Go Thunder!
