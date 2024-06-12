Barbara Crimond | Jun 12, 2024 | Comments 0
|
|
NEWS RELEASE
Police Investigate Apparent Murder-Suicide in La Junta
June 12, 2024 – La Junta, CO – The La Junta Police Department, with assistance from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, is investigating an apparent murder-suicide in the late hours of June 11, 2024.
La Junta police officers were called to a home at 11:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Smithland Avenue in La Junta. Two adults and two children were found shot in the residence. Three people (two adults, one child) were pronounced deceased at the scene. A second child was transported to a Denver-area hospital, and was later pronounced deceased.
Information is very preliminary, with few details available at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the La Junta Police Department at (719) 384-2525.
Initial information indicates this was not a random incident, and that the deceased were known to one another.
###
Like this:
Like Loading...
Filed Under: Featured • Media Release