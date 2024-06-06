Matthew C. Mosher – August 6, 1979 – June 2, 2024
Funeral services for Boyero resident Matthew Mosher will be held at the Schafer Ranch, 29451 Highway 63 in Boyero, CO on June 10, 2024 at 10 am. Burial will be in Boyero Cemetery.
Matthew is survived by his wife Rose Mosher of the family home in Boyero; children Ashlyn and Spencer; mother Carlene Mosher of Karval, CO; sister Jessica Mosher (David Breickler) of Karval; brothers Chad (Michelle) Mosher of Calhan, CO and Wade (Megan) Mosher of Hugo, CO; grandmother Wilma Mosher of Karval; uncle LeRoy Mosher of Karval and many extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his father “Billy” Mosher and grandfather Don Mosher.
Services are under the direction of the Brown Funeral Home in Hugo, CO. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions to the Matt Mosher Memorial Fund to be used for the benefit of his children, c/o any Eastern Colorado Bank location. For complete funeral notice and obituary or to sign the guest book or give private condolences, go to www.brownfuneraldirectors.com
