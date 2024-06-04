Lowell Eugene “Gene” Bond – May 25, 1961 – June 1, 2024
A celebration of life for longtime Granada, Colorado resident Lowell Eugene Bond, affectionately known to his family and friends as Gene, will be held at 10:00AM on Friday, June 07, 2024 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Pastor Joseph Garness of the Star Community Church officiating. Interment will follow at the Minneapolis Cemetery in Two Buttes, Colorado.
Visitation for Gene will be held from 4:00PM until 6:00PM on Thursday, June 06, 2024 at the Peacock Family Chapel. Gene was born on May 25, 1961 at Lamar, Colorado to James Lowell and Evelyn Marie (Martin) Bond and passed away on June 01, 2024 at the age of 63. He is preceded in death by his parents, niece Tausha Leanne Bond and two brothers-in-law.
Gene is survived by his siblings Irma E. Bart of Calhan, CO, Eunice F. Maier of Twin Falls, ID, James R (Vickie) Bond of Wiley, CO, Thomas (Terry) Bond of Pueblo West, CO, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins other family and a host of friends.
Gene graduated from Granada High School in 1979. He lived South of Granada in the family home his entire life. Gene loved to drive around the country and would stop by to say Hi. He never stayed long but when it was time to go it was time to go. Friends could almost set their clock by his daily schedule or weekly routine.
Gene loved hunting and looked forward to friends, uncles, and cousins to come his way during hunting season each year. If you came to visit it usually included a trip to visit one or two neighbors, go look at an old homestead and maybe take a little time to look for arrowheads and rocks. Gene loved the history of the area and would tell stories of folks who lived there and who and how they were related to so and so. He knew so many people and enjoyed talking to everyone. There weren’t too many people he didn’t know in Baca and Prowers County.
Gene would go to auctions to visit and maybe drag something home that was useful, he could weld together for a project or just too good of a deal to pass up. He always came home with a treasure.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Eugene Bond Memorial fund in care of the funeral home office.
