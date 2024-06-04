Lola Loretta Barnard – April 6, 1939 – June 2, 2024
Barbara Crimond | Jun 04, 2024 | Comments 0
A Celebration of life for longtime Towner, Colorado resident Lola Barnard will be held at 10:00AM on Friday, June 14, 2024 at the Peacock Family Chapel. Interment will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery in Lamar, Colorado.
Visitation for Lola will be held prior to the services from 8:00AM until the time of the service on Friday, June 14, 2024 at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Lola was born on April 06, 1939 at Exeter, Missouri to James Norman and Arlene Annie (Baker) Barnard and passed away on June 02, 2024 at her home at the age of 85.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of choice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
