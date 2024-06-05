GOAL High School graduates 19 students May 30, 2024
Barbara Crimond | Jun 05, 2024 | Comments 0
On May 30, 2024, Lamar Community College Event Center hosted GOAL High School graduation from the Lamar Site. 200 family members and guests cheered on the graduates as the ceremony began.
19 students received their Colorado High School diplomas. They were, Zoey Mae Batterton, Traygen Joseph Benabides-Alba, Christopher Lane Jewell Blundell, Gavin Elliott Hunter, Jazmine Grace Gardea, Niyati Aneese Kilpatrick, Patricia Maleena Lutz, Diago Jonez Madrid, Alyssa Reann Martinez, Braydyn Wesley Matott, Lillie Faith Morris, Kallie Raye McMillan, Khayla Apollo Rayne Owens, Kurt Wayne Parks, Leury Daniel Reyes-Ramos, Alexia Lisania Sanchez-Arechiga, Daniel Garrett Smith, Mia Lyn Strong, and Ralei Jaide Voss.
These students live in Towner, Lamar, Springfield, Stratton, Las Animas, Wiley, and Eads.
Each one of these students have participated in our on-line blended school and completed the graduation requirements for the State of Colorado.
2 students were awarded Concurrent Enrollment cords, Parks and McMillan. Sanchez-Arechiga was also awarded a Concurrent Enrollment cord as well as Certified Trades cord as she graduated from Lamar Community College with her Cosmetology Certification.
5 students were draped with Bronze Workforce Readiness Cords, 12 students were draped with Silver Workforce Readiness Cords, and 2 students were draped with Gold Workforce Readiness Cords. These cords signify that these students have achieved success in passing the Governor’s Workforce Readiness certification and are now ready to enter the work force. Dr. Erin Gansz-Razo, Lead Counselor for The Central Region placed the cords as the names were read.
Mr. Jamie Trujillo, Chief Information Officer of GOAL High School presented the class of 2024 and Lieutenant Colonel Retired Mark Maryak, Vice President of the board, accepted the class on behalf of the GOAL Board of Education.
