Albert Galen Phillips – February 6, 1967 – June 3, 2024
Albert Galen Phillips was born on February 6, 1967 in Las Animas, Colorado to Galen C. Phillips and Beverly A. Phillips. He passed away on June 2, 2024 in Pueblo, Colorado at the age of 57.
Albert was involved with Inspiration Field in La Junta, Colorado for many years, “training” several case workers and staff. Albert made many friends during his time with his Inspiration Field family. He loved his chewing tobacco and saw himself as a truck driver, riding with his mom on hauls to Texas, Kansas, and Colorado. Albert’s favorite pastime was going to the cabin in the mountains.
Albert was preceded in death by his father, Galen Phillips; maternal and paternal grandparents; August and Susie Miller and Gale and Eva Phillips; uncle, Johnny Miller; and nephew, Denny James; and aunt, Susan Morlan.
He is survived by his mother, Beverly Phillips (Ron Cook); sister, Tina (Shane) Leoffler; aunts, Pam Wyckoff and Pat Miller; nieces and nephews; many other relatives and a host of friends.
All those who knew Albert will miss his smile.
Per Albert’s request, his body has been donated to science. A Graveside Memorial Service will be held in Las Animas, Colorado at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sangre De Cristo Hospice or Inspiration Field in care of Horber Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 431, Las Animas, Colorado 81054. To leave online condolences, please visit www.horberfuneralchapel.com.
