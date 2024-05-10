William H. Collins- March 3, 1940 – May 8, 2024
Barbara Crimond | May 10, 2024 | Comments 0
Services are pending for longtime Lamar resident William H. Collins. William was born on March 03, 1940 at Evansville, Arkansas to William Otis and Martha C. (Brown) Collins and passed away on May 08, 2024 at his home with his family by his side at the age of 84.
He is preceded in death by his infant son William Collins Jr., parents Otis and Martha Collins and brothers JC and Ivy Collins. William is survived by his wife Dorine Collins of the family home in Lamar, Colorado, brothers, Loran (Ann) Collins, Gene (Cathy) Collins, David (Sandra) Collins, Wilbur (Gail) Collins, sister Linda Collins, sister-in-law Elizabeth Collins, children Sheila (Tony) Turner, Teresa (Greg) Schaefer, Rhonda (Richard) Orndorff, Nikki (Nick) Petek, and Ryan (Tabatha) Collins. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren, Steven (Stormy) Turner, Neil (Katie) Turner, Jared (Priscilla) Turner, Elliott Turner, Broquell (Drew) Arguello, McKenzie Schaefer, Keaton Schaefer, Kelsie (Christopher) Walter, Nixon Petek, Nikland Petek, Kolten Collins, Tylee Collins, and Owen Collins and 16 plus great grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice and/or Fresenius Kidney Care Lamar either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family. For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: